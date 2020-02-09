Comments
Three local high school seniors are back from Tallahassee where they lobbied the legislature on a bill they helped write.
It would allow schools statewide to have Narcan available on campus.
Narcan can save the life of someone overdosing on opioids.
The students share with Jim DeFede the good and the bad of their introduction to state politics.
Guests: Asher Lieberman, Ransom Everglades School
Jolie Dreiling, Ransom Everglades School
Genna Grodin, Miami Beach Senior High
