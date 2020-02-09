Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 18th annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is well underway.
Thousands of runners headed out to Downtown Miami at around 6 a.m. Sunday for the event.
There are several road closures as a result of the race, stretching from the city of Miami into Miami Beach and then back again.
The race started at the American Airlines Arena. Runners then headed towards Miami Beach. They will then be coming back all the way down to Coconut Grove and then back up to Downtown Miami.
All the runners will be off the roads by 2 p.m. but police will be reopening roads throughout the morning.
So be aware if you’re heading out in that direction this morning.
You must log in to post a comment.