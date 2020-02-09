



BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Some of the world’s most valuable high-end and vintage cars were on display Sunday at the 14th annual Concours d’Elegance car show in Boca Raton.

Held at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, the event is sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer caught up with Brian Quail, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, to discuss just how important the event is to his organization.

“In our 14 years to date, we have raised over $10 million to help our mission to serve at risk youth in Broward,” he said.

WATCH: Brian Quail Shares How Important Concours d’Elegance Is To Boys & Girls Club

Over 200 vintage cars and motorcycles were on display to be judged, with price tags in the millions.

One of the priciest vehicles was a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Series 1.

Tom Hill, the car’s representative, shared a little light on how much this timeless classic could fetch.

“These cars have gone crazy in value. Cars similar to our car sold a year ago for $70 million, so the price is just continuing to go up,” he said. “These cars have been extremely popular over the years because they were successful race cars for Ferrari.”

This particular one was No. 16 of just 36 produced, racing in the 1962 Tour de France as well as the 1,000 kilometer race in Paris.

WATCH: Tom Hill Discusses 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Series 1

While the Ferrari is undoubtedly a must-see car at the show, what makes this year’s event so special is that it’s the 100th anniversary of the Duesenberg Club.

For more info, visit: bocaratonconcours.com.