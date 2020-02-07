



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2020 FITBIT Miami Marathon returns to South Florida and participants are preparing themselves to run like there is no tomorrow.

With over 25,000 participants from all over the world, they can’t wait to make it out on the track.

The marathon will start at the American Airlines Arena, then participants part over the MacArthur Causeway to the scenic beaches, through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove.

For those driving, it means lane closures, heavy traffic and finding another route to your destination.

Streets closures will commence at 5 a.m. and streets are expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

Here is the information on the road closures for this weekend’s Fitbit Miami Marathon:

• Friday, February 7, 2019 at 12 a.m.: Biscayne Boulevard between S.E. 2nd Street and N.E. 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard will be closed; implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at S.E. 1st Street until N.E. 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal.

• Saturday, February 8, 2019 at 8 a.m.: All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on S.E. 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at N.E. 1st Street and re-routed west. This will close the Biscayne Boulevard north and south from N.E. 1st Street to S.E. 1st Street.

• Sunday, February 9, 2019 at 5 a.m.: Road closures for the event will begin to re-open at approximately 11 a.m. following the tail of the race. Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.

Click here to see a map of the marathon course.