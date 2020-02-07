MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video could be the clue police need to find a hit and run driver who killed a man in Coral Gables.

On Sunday, January 11th, 74-year-old Ramon Rodriguez was struck and killed while crossing SW 8th Street near 43rd Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Police the driver initially stopped but then got back in the car and sped off.

“He walked over 500 feet to where the victim was, looked at the victim, never bothered to pick up a phone to call 911, never bothered to see if he could render any type of medical assistance before he walked back to his vehicle and basically left, as if the person was a piece of garbage,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

“He didn’t have a heart, he’s not a human person, how can you see a person on the floor and you couldn’t call 991,” said Rodriguez’s daughter Dayamy on Friday.

Images of the vehicle, described as being a white 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala, were captured by security cameras in the area. According to the video, the driver of the Impala was wearing a t-shirt with the letters AERO, POS, TALE printed on the front of the shirt.

Rodriguez said her father was on his way to buy lottery tickets when he was struck. Police say the family deserves justice.

“This was somebody’s father, somebody’s grandfather, somebody’s neighbor, somebody’s friend, so we need to bring justice to Mr. Rodriguez and his family,” said Det. Rodriguez.

On Friday, detectives returned to the area and handed out flyers in hopes of developing new leads in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).