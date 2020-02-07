



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting U.S. Navy vet Chris Blakeslee.

Hospital Corpsman First Class Blakeslee served from 1980 to 2000 but spent most of his career with the Marines. Blakeslee was a hospital corpsman which is basically a paramedic. He was deployed on a ship to Okinawa, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Africa, and Somalia in support of Operation Restore Hope.

“We had a helicopter crash in Okinawa. We ran in to do a recovery and found some live Marines. One of the Marines his arm was cut off. We got him onto the helicopter and back to the Philippines. If we hadn’t been here they’d still be in the mountains. When I see a Marine and he calls me doc that’s the ultimate reward you can have. When you have the respect of the United States Marine Corps it is very cool” said Blakeslee.

Blakeslee was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game and with his family by his side he received a standing ovation by the fan-filled arena as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we say to say thank you U.S. Navy retired hospital corpsman First Class Chris Blakeslee for your service and dedication to our country.