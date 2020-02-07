Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are currently investigating a double shooting in the area of NE 20th Street and North Miami Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Miami Fire Rescue confirmed two people had been transported to a local hospital.
Chopper 4 was over the scene behind KUSH restaurant, where there was a heavy police presence.
Images showed several marked police units with officers standing behind their vehicles with guns drawn, including long guns.
Units had positioned themselves on both sides of the train tracks.
A special response team was also at the scene.
Police had closed off the area to vehicular traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
You must log in to post a comment.