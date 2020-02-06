MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a mild start Thursday with temperatures in the mid-70s, well above the normal low for this time of year which is around 60 degrees.
It will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze is building out of the south with sustained winds 15 to 30 mph range. We may see gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Hence, a wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft advisory is in effect due to choppy conditions on the bays.
A few showers are possible but the rain chance increases Thursday night and Friday.
A cold front moving across the southeast is leading to severe storms. As that front moves down the state, plenty of moisture will lead to showers and storms Friday morning. Some heavy downpours possible around the rush hour. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s due to clouds around.
Saturday and Sunday we have the potential for spotty showers with seasonable highs in the upper 70s. Warmer by Sunday into early next week with low 80s.
You must log in to post a comment.