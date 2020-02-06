



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hallandale Beach man is lucky to be alive after a fire erupted in his half of a duplex early Thursday morning.

It happened at 224 SE 9th Court.

“I woke about up about four o’clock in the morning and there were flames totally engulfing the kitchen area,” said homeowner Alan Lefebvre. “I was in shock for a second, but I was thinking I have to get out of here quick because the flames were real close to the door.”

Lefebvre said he ran out with just the clothes on his back.

Neighbor Ashley Almeida was the one who called for help.

“My dog woke me up a little before five, which is unusual, to go outside. I saw the fire and called 911,” she said.

Almeida said while she was on the phone, her boyfriend was banging on the duplex’s windows trying to get the residents out.

“When firefighters arrived they had fire blowing through the roof of this structure. Wind was certainly a factor, it fed the fire, it created an increasingly dangerous situation for firefighters,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Kane said about 50 firefighters were called to the scene. As they tackled the flames, there was a new problem to contend with.

“The fire started to burn the adjacent structure next door but firefighters were quick to respond to that and actually saved the structure next door from being consumed in fire like the initial building was,” said Kane.

Firefighters were about to put the fire out in about half an hour, but not before Lefebvre’s home was destroyed.

“The place is totaled, it’s uninhabitable, beyond that, they’ll be bulldozing that place down,” he said.

Kane said there were no serious injuries, but one person was treated on the scene and did not go to the hospital.

He added that it’s a good reminder to check your fire alarm because it could save lives in a situation like this.