



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wildlife rescue organization in Miami has a new tool to help rescue and rehabilitate injured birds in South Florida.

Wildlife Rescue of Dade County is showing off its new flight cage, a large enclosure that allows birds to fly and move about so they can build up strength before being returned to the wild.

According to Wildlife Rescue of Dade officials, South Florida’s bald eagles, ospreys, hawks, and other native raptors are often injured or poisoned and are brought to their facility in Southwest Miami-Dade to heal, be rehabilitated and released.

This is South Florida’s first flight case. Until now, the closest one was near Orlando.

They say this is not an ordinary flight cage.

It will have multiple cameras to video birds in flight. The video can be slowed or stopped to observe a bird’s range of motion and symmetry of its wings in flight, getting a better idea of their condition and potential for release.

The flight cage was purchased thanks to generous donors, but they have not met their fundraising goal just yet.

If you would like to help the non-profit organization, which cares for all wildlife, click here.

They expect the cage to be up and running by March 15.