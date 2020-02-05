Filed Under:Fred Guttenberg, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami News, State of the Union

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Parkland father Fred Guttenberg was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night during President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was one of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, yelled out while Trump spoke about protecting the Second Amendment.

Later, he took to Twitter to apologize.

Guttenberg was at the address as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

