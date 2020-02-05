WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Parkland father Fred Guttenberg was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night during President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was one of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, yelled out while Trump spoke about protecting the Second Amendment.
Later, he took to Twitter to apologize.
(1,2) Tonight was a rough night. I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020
(2,2) That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020
Guttenberg was at the address as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
