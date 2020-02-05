MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes football team are preparing themselves for next season.

The Hurricanes are adding plenty of fresh faces to the roster.

Miami signed one of the top safeties in Avantae Williams. Williams is considered to be the No. 2 ranked safety in the nation and will bring his defensive onslaught to the team.

Additions have been made to the coaching staff, even going out and bringing back University of Miami legend Ed Reed.

“You know I’m not hiring I’m not firing. You know I’m just coming here to help you know as I did back in ’97. I’m a piece of this puzzle,” said Reed.

Manny Diaz says Reed’s role is to be another set of eyes and ears for him both on the practice field and in the locker room.

Reed’s message to players will be a simple one.

“I can tell those kids now if you don’t to be here don’t come here. If you don’t want to work hard don’t come here. If you don’t want to compete don’t come here. Not while I’m around. Not while these coaches are around.”

“We didn’t run from competition – our class and a lot of other guys behind us. We were about that life. You come here to be about that life,” said Reed.

After a disappointing 6-7 record in his first season as head coach, fans lost faith. The question all Hurricane fans want to know: How will he fix it?

Diaz says a culture change was needed and admits not everyone was buying in 12 months ago.

“One of the great lessons that I’ve learned is that you want desperately for everyone to buy in, you want desperately for everyone to believe in the culture and believe in what you’re doing. But the reality is it’s not for everybody. The great thing about this sport is you have the opportunity to recruit to your culture,” said Diaz.

New offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee says change can begin in part with a veteran voice in their QB room. They think they have the right guy with transfer Deriq King in the mix.

“You’ve got to have a leader at that position. You’ve got to have a winner. He’s got to do more than just throw the football or run the football,” said Lashlee.

King, who is entering his senior season has one goal in mind entering the upcoming season. “It’s straight forward I want to win. I want to win as many games as possible.”

“My ultimate goal is to go 12-0 this year. Wherever it takes us that’s where it takes us.”