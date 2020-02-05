PALM CITY (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol officer was killed in a deadly shooting along I-95 late Wednesday morning, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.
The shooting happened near mile marker 107. Both directions of the highway are closed for the investigation.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure on Twitter.
I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW
— MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020
The Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter condolences saying “sadly they lost a trooper earlier today” due to a “felonious act.” That tweet has since been removed.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a Florida Highway Patrol car on the side of the road. The driver’s side door was open and what appeared to be a tarp on the ground near the rear wheel of the vehicle. A short distance in front of the patrol car was a flatbed truck with a man’s body next to it in the grass.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they had been contacted to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting.
