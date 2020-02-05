



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida election offices are getting ready for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary which is rapidly approaching.

If you thought you had plenty of time to think about who you are going to vote for, think again. In order to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary, which takes place on March 17, you need to be registered to vote by Feb. 18.

You can register at your county election office, public libraries, military recruitment offices or driver’s license offices.

Click here for the Miami-Dade County Election Office

Click here for the Broward County Election Office

Click here for the Monroe County Election Office

Click here for the State of Florida Online Voter Registration System

The state of Florida has a closed primary system, which means unless you are a registered Democrat or Republican, you can’t vote in the March 17 Primary. However, the deadline to switch your party affiliation is February 18.

In other words, if you are a registered independent, you have time to change your affiliation to Democrat or Republican to vote in this primary. You can switch on the Florida elections website.

The election dates for 2020 are:

Presidential Preference Primary Election: March 17

Primary Election: August 18

General Election: November 3

If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, or which party you are registered with, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.