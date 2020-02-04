  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

SANTA ROSA COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Two drug traffickers were busted in the Florida Panhandle after a traffic stop led a drug seizure and the illicit cargo was not so well hidden in bags that said “Bag Full of Drugs.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the men were stopped for speeding on I-10.

Troopers seized meth, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

The drugs were actually stashed away in bags that said “Bag Full of Drugs.”

(Source: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search that turned up the large amount of narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page: “Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read.”

 

