MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lightweight championship boxer Gervonta Davis turned himself in to Coral Gables Police on Tuesday after cell phone video surfaced showing him getting into physical altercation with a woman in Miami.
Davis is charged with Simple Battery Domestic Violence and transported to TGK for processing.
Davis was attending a charity basketball game on Saturday while in town for Super Bowl weekend when the altercation took place.
Someone captured cell phone video of Davis grabbing his former girlfriend by the neck and pulling her out of her seat. She is also the mother of his child.
In a post on his Instagram story, denied hitting her but admitted to being “aggressive.”
