The arrest report says Green, who did not have the appropriate credentials to be on the field, unlawfully jumped over the northwest rail and accessed the restricted area.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who tried to run onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium during Sunday’s Super Bowl is facing charges Monday morning.
The woman identified as Kelly Kay Green, 27, attempted to run onto the field during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
The security team quickly noticed the security breach and tackled the woman to the ground.
Security handed Green to police and she was taken into custody.
Green was subsequently arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center for processing.
Green was charged with trespassing.
