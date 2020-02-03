MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The traditional ceremony to hand off the NFL football to the next Super Bowl host city took place early Monday morning.
While we don’t know when or if the Super Bowl will return to our area, we do know it’s not leaving the state of Florida.
Next year’s Super Bowl will be played on February 7, 2021, in Tampa, at the Raymond James Stadium.
National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell called Super Bowl 54 in Miami “a tremendous success,” during Monday’s news conference.
Super Bowl host committee chair Rodney Baretto handed off the NFL football to Tampa Bay during the ceremony.
Meantime, at Hard Rock Stadium, the clean-up effort was already in full swing.
Chopper 4 captured images of crews cleaning up the events held outside the stadium, as well as, tearing up the field used for last night’s game.
