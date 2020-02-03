MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a week of Super Bowl events and the big game itself, South Florida is about to feel a little less crowded.

Miami International Airport is expecting a record-breaking day following Super Bowl 54 as those in town for the game head home. Airport officials expect more than 90-thousand people will pass through their terminals.

Fans who arrived early said they didn’t have any problems getting to the airport and their visit was an experience.

Those with flights out are urged to arrive hours before their departure times due to the high volume of travelers.

“It was electrifying, the mood, the fans, I mean, whether your a 49ers fan or a Chiefs fan, that day you were there for the game and it was just love. You know, nobody was talking bad about the other, nothing, it was just pure love for the game,” said 49ers fan Manny Bahandal.

Those who went to the game are being told not to pack the Super Bowl LIV commemorative program in their luggage. It is made from a material that could alert TSA screening machines. To get through screening quicker, take it out of a carry on bag and place it in its own bin.

Airport officials say travelers should check out of their hotels five hours before their departure time. Four hours before the departure time, they should make their way to the airport. They should check-in at the ticket counter three hours before departure and go through a TSA checkpoint two hours before their flight time.

TSA checkpoints will provide extended hours of operation and have increased the number of lanes for TSA PreCheck.

CLEAR accelerated screening service is available at Concourse E, H, and J1 checkpoints.

Travelers using a ride-share app like Lyft and Uber will be dropped off at the airport’s Rental Car Center until 4 p.m.