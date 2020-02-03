  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overturned truck has shut down the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Authorities said the northbound lanes will also need to be closed.

They cite the spill of hazardous materials as the reason for the closure.

Authorities said it happened after 5:15 p.m. near NW 74th Street in Doral.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks had arrived.

Images showed an overturned red truck on the side of the highway.

Traffic was affected for miles, frustrating rush-hour drivers in both directions.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the accident.

Images from our chopper did not show any other vehicles involved.

