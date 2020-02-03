Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An emaciated newborn sperm whale which beached itself about a mile north of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has died.
The whale, which had no teeth, likely got separated from its mother.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the whale, which came ashore near Via La Selva, was approximately 13 feet and weighed about 1,500 pounds.
It’s uncommon for sperm whales to beach themselves on the island, said Friends of Palm Beach spokeswoman Diane Buhler.
Officials said equipment is being brought in to town so a necropsy can be done.
