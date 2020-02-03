  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beached Whale, Local TV, Mar-a-Lago, Miami News


PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An emaciated newborn sperm whale which beached itself about a mile north of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has died.

The whale, which had no teeth, likely got separated from its mother.

An emaciated newborn sperm whale died after beaching itself in Palm Beach County. (Source: FAU Harbor Branch)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the whale, which came ashore near Via La Selva, was approximately 13 feet and weighed about 1,500 pounds.

It’s uncommon for sperm whales to beach themselves on the island, said Friends of Palm Beach spokeswoman Diane Buhler.

Officials said equipment is being brought in to town so a necropsy can be done.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments