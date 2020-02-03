MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 winner and Florida State University graduate Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his team’s victory by helping homeless dogs find fur-ever homes.
The twenty-three-year-old defensive tackle is paying for the adoption fees for all the dogs available at an animal shelter in Kansas City.
KC Pet Project, a nonprofit charitable organization, operates a shelter formerly known as the city’s “dog pound,” in the Kansas City area.
Their web site says they care for over 10,000 animals a year and work collaboratively with Animal Control and other animal welfare organizations to increase the number of homeless pets adopted.
The newly-crowned NFL champ has been helping out homeless animals through his own foundation.
