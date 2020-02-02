PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) – The senior pastor of a Riviera Beach church where two people were shot and killed after a funeral there on Saturday said he was aware that there was some tension among the family.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting happened near the Victory City Church, along W 20th Street near Avenue F, shortly after 2:30 p.m. They estimated that 13 rounds were fired shortly after the service concluded.

A man and 15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a sophomore who played defensive end for Deerfield Beach High School, were killed in the shooting. The service was for Jackson’s grandfather.

“We may not understand it all,” said Senior Pastor Tywuante Lupoe.

Another victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“At a time when they’re laying to rest a loved one,” said Lupoe.

The shooting prompted Lupoe to post an update on Facebook explaining that the night before the funeral he found out that the service could be met with tension.

“We were aware of some of the potential escalation of this family. I did receive a phone call last night that there was some heated things going on between this particular family, we informed our staff here on the ground, on-site,” he said.

When the funeral ended, the armed guards pulled away from the property and that’s when the gunfire erupted.

The pastor called for prayers and peace for Riviera Beach.

“This is not a direct reflection upon this church, upon this ministry, upon the people in this community,” he said. “In fact, this family, even though this family may live within the community, I think this family just kind of lost sight of what real love is.”

Another man, initially identified as a fourth victim, was actually shot in an unrelated incident near Avenue East and West 20th Street in Riviera Beach. He too was taken to the hospital, no word on his condition.