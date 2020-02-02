MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of people are expected to attend Kanye West’s Sunday service at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park.

West tweeted out a link for tickets to his nearly 30 million followers.

The service is a partnership at VOUS Church. VOUS Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. officiated West’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014. The two are longtime friends.

Last month, West was in Miami to debut his biblical oper Mary during Miami Art Week.

West’s gospel-centered services have been held across the country for the past year including Coachella and Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch.

West said Sunday services saved his life and finding God has helped him with his addictions.

The amphitheatre seats about 7,500. Live Nation lists the cheapest tickets at $159 and the best seats at $1,000 dollars to be right next to the stage. The service begins at 11 a.m.