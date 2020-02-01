



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The brother of one of three women killed this week in southwest Miami-Dade is now in South Florida for funeral services.

Senator Marco Rubio helped the man get a temporary visa so he could travel from Cuba to the United States to attend the funerals.

Police are still searching for one-week-old Andrew Caballeiro who they say was taken by his father Ernesto after three women were shot and killed in their home.

Police found Ernesto Cabbaleiro’s body in Pasco County after he shot and killed himself. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Caballeiro left Miami-Dade and drove four and a half hours to a wooded area in Blanton, about 40 miles north of Tampa, where he took his own life. Investigators said he was only in this location a few minutes before fatally shooting himself.

Miami-Dade police said Caballeiro’s abduction of his son is linked to the discovery of the bodies of three women who were shot and killed in a home in the 21900 block of SW 187 Avenue.

According to police, a family member was conducting a welfare check when they stumbled upon the gruesome scene.

According to CBS4 news partners The Miami Herald, police have video of him leaving his home with the child and an AR-15 rifle.

The women were identified as Andrew’s mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, his grandmother 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and his great grandmother 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.