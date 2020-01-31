MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting World War II Veteran Raymond Pope.

Pharmacist Mate Third Class Pope enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and served until 1945 on board the USS DuPage in World War II. His responsibilities included tending to the wounded.

Towards the end of the war while on their way back from the Philippines, the battle station alarms went off because of an incoming aircraft that killed 35 men and wounded 135. He says they worked around the clock to save them.

“You just have to keep going and do your job. Of course it makes me feel good, anything to help somebody. Life is precious, we are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting for the people back home. It’s a great feeling to feel like you got out there and did your job and it worked,” said Pope.

Raymond Pope was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you World War II Veteran Pharmacist Mate Third Class Raymond Pope for your service and dedication to our country.