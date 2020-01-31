MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 fans will be flying high at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday thanks to the new gondola ride built outside of the stadium.

Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel, legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino and a couple of other friends took a test run on the gondola Friday.

There are 12 cabins, which hold six people and the ride lasts about 20 minutes.

The gondola is not a transportation vehicle, but a fan experience novelty, allowing guests to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the stadium and surrounding areas including the downtown Miami skyline in the distance.

Garfinkel even tweeted out a video of the ‘maiden voyage’ from inside the cabin, which includes a glass floor, cup holders, solar powered cabin LED lights and sustainable wood benches.

The open-air cabin ride extends 1,625 feet.

This is the first Pulsed gondolas at any stadium in North America. Pulsed gondolas are fixed-grip CPT systems with cabins grouped together in “pulses” rather than being spaced evenly along the cable. The entire line slows down or stops completely in stations to allow passengers to embark and disembark.

The price of each ride is not known yet.