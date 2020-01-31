MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old South Florida cheerleader has lost her battle with brain cancer.

CBS4 first brought you Emma Sorensen’s story in mid-January.

Sorensen received support from all over the world, thanks to her drive and desire to keep competing, despite her diagnosis.

In a Facebook post, her mother called her “an angel on earth.”

In the original report by CBS4’s Karli Barnett, Emma’s cheerleading coach, Katya Goldstein, said she brought a special spirit to the gym.

“Her skills were spectacular,” said Goldstein. “On top of her skills being so good, she was always the best leader on her team.”

She was voted captain three times.

“Emma was your typical preteen,” said her mother, Kelley Sorensen. “Lively, fun, active, sassy, and a good student and great friend.”

She was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in August 2018.

She vowed then to never stop fighting.

Our condolences to the Sorensen family, her friends and cheer community who rallied around her.