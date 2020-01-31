MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s Super Bowl weekend in Miami and there will be plenty of drinking going on. That’s why AAAif offering its free “Tow to Go” program this weekend, to ensure people have no defense for driving impaired.

The “Tow to Go” program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers Friday, January 31, through 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 3.

“The Super Bowl often means good times with friends and family, yet unfortunately people make the bad call of driving drunk,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Tow to Go will allow drunk drivers to call an audible. Instead of getting behind the wheel while impaired, call Tow to Go, drivers can call Tow to Go for a safe ride for them and their vehicle. With that said, AAA still encourages party-goers to have a game plan and identify a safe ride before their first drink.”

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

Tow to Go is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: