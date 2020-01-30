Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.
The recalled products include the following;
- Summer Infant’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, Model number 91394
- Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, Model numbers; 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809
- Delta Enterprise Corp. Deluxe Incline Sleeper, Model numbers; 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942
- Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper, Model number 12132125
The agency says infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers.
No fatalities have been associated with these products, according to the CPSC.
Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and contact the specific companies for refund options.
The products included in the recall were sold nationwide online through merchant websites including Amazon and at various retail stores including Target and Walmart.
