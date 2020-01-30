COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

The recalled products include the following;

The agency says infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers.

No fatalities have been associated with these products, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and contact the specific companies for refund options.

The products included in the recall were sold nationwide online through merchant websites including Amazon and at various retail stores including Target and Walmart.

