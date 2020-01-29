MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we countdown to Super Bowl LIV, some South Florida students gathered in Miami Gardens to take part in the NFL/United Way Character Playbook Challenge & Huddle.
Five Miami-Dade and Broward county middle schools took part in a panel on the importance of healthy relationships and character.
Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and United Way representatives joined the discussion. In honor of the NFL’s 100th season, students were challenged to give their time to their campuses and communities.
During the school year, they all give 100 minutes of their time to volunteer and give back to the community. We’re really excited to have them here today and recognize them for that great work,” said NFL Foundation Executive Director Alexia Gallagher.
Following the panel, the students packed bags to support under-served kids and elderly people in the community.
