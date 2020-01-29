MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Several schools in Miramar were placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning due to a nearby police homicide investigation.
Miramar police tweeted out just after 10:30 a.m. that “Somerset Central, La Petit Academy and Sea Castle Elementary are on lockdown, as a precaution, due to an ongoing investigation in the area.”
The “ongoing investigation” involves a man’s body which was found behind some townhouses in the 8900 block of SW 19th Street.
Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Ruiz told CBS4 they are still trying to confirm the identity of “the young man.”
“He appears to be a young adult. We are trying to confirm his identity. We received at least one phone call alerting us to the scene.”
Some residents of the gated community told police they heard gunshots before the body was discovered.
Miramar police said the lockdowns at all three schools were lifted around 11:30 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.