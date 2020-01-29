Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a cool start Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
It will be mainly dry during the day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, expect showers and possibly storms with the potential for downpours in spots. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Thursday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Warmer on Friday with moisture leading to more showers. There’s an even higher rain chance on Saturday.
Drier air arrives on Sunday when we’ll enjoy pleasant highs in the low 70s for Super Bowl Sunday. Cooler upper 60s around game time. Lows will fall to the 50s.
You must log in to post a comment.