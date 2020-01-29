Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A fifth endangered Florida panther has died this year after being struck by a vehicle.
Out of six panther deaths, only one is not related to a vehicular collision, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Monday in Collier County on a rural road northwest of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Officials say there are about 230 Florida panthers remaining in the wild.
