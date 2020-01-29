MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child connected to a triple homicide in the Redland.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issue the Amber Alert for one-week-old Andrew Caballeiro.
Investigators are calling his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, his abductor. They said the pair may be traveling in a 2001 white Chevrolet Express with the Florida tag HET Y13. The vehicle is a passenger van and has a decal of “Nesty School Services” on it. On the back left door there is a decal of “Caution: Transporting Children.”
There are new questions about how this may be tied to a triple murder investigation. Police discovered the bodies of three women who were shot in a home in the 21900 block of SW 187 Avenue on Tuesday. According to police, the family member was conducting a welfare check when they stumbled upon the gruesome scene.
“Unable to contact him by phone, responded here to the residence and he discovered three adult females deceased,” said Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart
It’s unclear when the women died.
Detectives said Caballeiro, 49, is related to at least one of the victims but they have not named him as a suspect.
