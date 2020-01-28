OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — A central Florida boy is accused of stabbing his 5-year-old sister with a kitchen knife because he said he wanted her to die.
The Ocala Police Department said the boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday.
The children’s mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly to pick up the mail and get some candy for the children from a neighbor. When she returned, she found her nine-year-old son stabbing his sister in a bedroom, according to detectives.
When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago, according to detectives.
The girl was alert and responsive when she was taken to a hospital.
