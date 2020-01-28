



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National Football League free agent Antonio Brown was back in court Tuesday morning where a Broward judge ruled he is now permitted to travel for work purposes without the ankle monitor, as long as he notifies the court in advance.

The former NFL wide receiver had no comment as he made his way out of the courtroom.

Brown’s lawyer argued for a reduced level of pre-trial release conditions, saying his client has work obligations and needs to go around the country and that his ankle monitor would prevent him from doing that.

Prosecutors objected, noting the gravity of the charges against him, but in the end, the judge said the GPS ankle monitor could go.

Brown is charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000 after an incident outside his Hollywood home.

He bonded out of Broward’s Main Jail Friday morning. His bond was set at $110,000.

Prosecutors said they had concerns that Brown would leave and may have mental health issues given his recent run-ins with police.

“Hollywood police have been called to his home approximately 18 times since December. There are escalating issues. Even recent issues of hostility toward law enforcement, towards family,” said prosecutor Eric Linder.

“I don’t think there are any mental health issues with him. Antonio Brown’s life right now is a reality show, that’s what it is. He is misinterpreted and misunderstood,” said Brown’s defense attorney Eric Schwartzreich.

Brown will remain on house arrest. He was ordered to surrender his passport and undergo random drug and alcohol testing along with a mental health evaluation.

He was also ordered no contact with the victim and will not be allowed to possess any weapons.

WATCH: Antonio Brown Leaves Broward County’s Main Jail

The incident at Brown’s home in the Oaks Gated Community happened last Tuesday.

Hollywood police said when a moving truck driver tried to deliver some of Brown’s items from California there was an altercation involving the driver, Brown, and his trainer Glenn Holt.

“When (the victim) arrived Brown refused to make payment for the delivery,” according to Brown’s arrest report,

The van driver then left.

“As (the victim) was driving off Brown picked up a rock and threw it at (the victim’s) vehicle causing a small dent and paint chip on the driver’s side door,” according to the arrest report.

Police said Brown, 31, finally agreed to pay the money as well as extra money to cover the damages and the driver’s time. But when the driver came back Brown refused to pay the extra cash. The driver then went back to his truck to call and called his company to tell them what was happening.

Brown’s girlfriend Stephanie Acevado and manager “Manuel” then went to the driver to make arrangements for the additional money, according to the arrest report. Brown then walked up and began to argue with the driver which escalated.

“Brown stepped up into the cabin of the vehicle and started to physically grab and pull (the victim). The altercation between Brown and (the victim) caused (the victim) to have a ripped shirt with multiple abrasions,” according to Brown’s arrest report.

According to the arrest report, it was Brown’s manager who pulled him off the driver.

During Brown’s hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to hold him with no bond.

“It is clear from the evidence that Mr. Brown’s intent when entering that cabin was to physically attack the victim, as the evidence states, that’s exactly what he did upon entering the cabin. And another individual had to pull him off or it would have continued,” said Eric Linder.

“I don’t think it’s fair to hold someone no bond because someone has scratches, because someone allegedly went inside a vehicle, which was a moving company, that wound the return his goods,” said Brown’s defense attorney Eric Schwartzreich.

According to the police, after Brown scuffled with the driver, Holt approached him a short time later, grabbed the keys from the delivery truck, which cut the driver’s hand and then unlocked the truck. Brown and several friends then began to unload items from the truck, some of the boxes did not belong to him, according to the police.

When the driver told Brown about those boxes, Brown allegedly threw them back in the truck, causing some property damage.

Holt was arrested on the day of the incident and charged with burglary with battery. He bonded out of jail late Wednesday night.

When the police arrived, Holt was arrested and charged with burglary with battery. Brown reportedly retreated inside his home and did not come out.

WATCH: Exclusive, Unedited Video Of Antonio Brown’s Surrender At Broward County Jail



The Hollywood Police Department, which has now responded to four incidents involving Brown in the past three months, recently cut ties with Brown following an outburst aimed at officers responding to a domestic dispute.