



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 festivities stretch across South Florida, from Hard Rock Stadium to Miami Beach and even Marlins Park where players and coaches make themselves available Monday night for Super Bowl Opening Night.

Super Bowl Opening Night is the national kick off for Super Bowl LIV festivities and it is the only event where players and coaches from both teams are in the same location at the same time, except for the big game of course.

Media from around the world will be asking them anything and everything.

Super Bowl Opening Night will also feature live entertainment, special appearances and autographs by NFL players and Legends, team mascots, as well as fan photo opportunities and the chance to see Chiefs and 49ers players up close and listen as they answer media’s questions via free radios distributed throughout the venue.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker and potential Hall of Famer Zach Thomas, former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jonathan Vilma and Dolphins 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins are expected to be there.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to win prizes including two tickets to Super Bowl LIV by checking in with the Super Bowl LIV OnePass app.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers both arrived at Miami International Airport on Sunday evening.

A handful of local politicians and officials were at the airport to greet the teams, as loud hip-hop music blared through the maintenance hangar that was being used for the arrivals.

No players or coaches spoke to reporters inside the hangar. That has to wait until tonight.

Super Bowl Opening Night Event Schedule:

Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

Each team has a one-hour media session

Chiefs: 7:00 p.m.

49ers: 9:00 p.m.

Marlins Park underwent a transformation for the event including temporary seating in the infield just in front of home plate, with a bridge that will connect that seating to the main concourse. There’s also a podium just beyond where the pitcher’s mound usually rests.

This will also be the first time fans will be allowed onto the floor where interviews take place.

Tickets are general admission and cost $25. Buy tickets here.