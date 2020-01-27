Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at a West Park fire station on Monday afternoon.
Video from Chopper 4 showed a car surrounded by police units and crime tape around the area along SW 40th Avenue.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where he is said to be recovering.
It’s still unclear if anyone else was involved.
The motives behind the shooting are not known.
BSO continues to investigate.
Authorities were urging drivers to avoid the area.
