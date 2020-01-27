MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We had a cool, comfortable start to the work week with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This afternoon will be seasonably pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

The rain chance is low, but a few showers will be possible later.

Tonight lows will fall to the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer as highs climb to 80 degrees and the potential for spotty showers.

Wednesday is looking mainly dry with even warmer weather. Highs climb to the mid-80s.

Thursday temperatures will drop slightly as we’ll enjoy highs in the mid-70s.

Friday moisture will move in and we’ll see scattered showers.

The rain chance will be higher on Saturday with more showers around.

By Superbowl Sunday, our weather will be fabulous. We will enjoy mainly dry, mostly sunny conditions with pleasant highs in the low 70s.