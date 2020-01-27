COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Miami Marlins, pending a physical.

Kintzler has a 3.37 career ERA in 10 seasons with four teams. He had a 2.68 ERA last year for the Cubs in 62 games.

Kintzler had 28 saves for the Twins in 2017, when he made the American League All-Star team.

