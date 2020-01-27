MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of an elderly woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s eve in Pompano Beach is asking for the driver responsible to come forward.

On Monday, they made an emotional plea asking for answers.

“I’m pretty much sure it was unintentional, but please, I’m begging you do it for me. I ask you to come forward,” said Gean Michel Gallumette, the victim’s son.

It happened on December 31st at around 10 p.m, as 73-year-old Gracieuse Gallumette was struck in the southbound lanes of the 1200 block of North Dixie Highway.

Witnesses say the driver hit Gallumette and fled the scene in a white or tan, newer model Toyota or Nissan four-door sedan.

Gallumette was transported to Broward Health North in critical condition and was pronounced dead on January 3.

“We don’t have a lot of info, so we are looking for community assistance,” said BSO Detective Sean Strzalkowski.

Family attorney, C. Glen Ged had this to say, “We are pleading to the community as there are family members that want to know what happened and why.”

Family members are still dealing with the pain of the loss and the uncertainty of why it happened.

“For something to take her life away like that and left her out in the cold was the worst thing ever,” said daughter Mica Gallumette.

“Let your conscience talk to you. Come forward. We just want to know so our minds can be at rest.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.