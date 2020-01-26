Comments
GUESTS: Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida
There’s no guessing when its girl scout cookie season. It seems like they are everywhere.
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida has served girls in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties for nearly a century.
Its mission: build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.
And it’s the cookie program that really fuels the girls’ experience.
Kami Bumpers, Senior Girl Scout
