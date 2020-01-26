



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From ATVs to thousands of dollars, the winners of the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl were showered in prizes Saturday.

Over the course of 10 days, hunters eliminated 80 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

The competition, which was launched by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, was not just about python removal, but also about raising awareness about this conservation issue.

“The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is very proud to have worked with these partners to bring attention to the threat that invasive species pose to The Everglades,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “There are many men and women who work diligently every day to combat the harmful impacts of nonnative species and it is imperative that we are all educated on the effects of the Burmese pythons to our native wildlife.”

GALLERY: 2020 Python Bowl Winners

Organizers announced more than 750 people from 20 states registered to take part in the 10-day competition, with an additional 550 people taking part in optional safe-capture training sessions.

“The national and international attention around Super Bowl LIV brought incredible public awareness to the danger invasive Burmese pythons pose and the importance of Everglades restoration,” said South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett.

Here are the official results:

Most Pythons

Pro Grand-Prize Winner: Mike Kimmel / 8 Pythons Removed / TRACKER 570 Off Road ATV

Rookie Grand-Prize Winner: Kristian Hernandez / 6 Pythons Removed / TRACKER 570 Off Road ATV

Pro Second-Prize Winner: Lindsey Floyd / 6 Pythons Removed / $750

Rookie Second-Prize Winner: Ethan O’Neil / 4 Pythons Removed / $750 for removing four pythons.

Active Service Member or Veteran Winner: Barry Offenburger (U.S. Army) / 3 Pythons Removed / $1,000

Longest Python

Pro Grand-Prize Winner: Tom Rahill / 12-foot, 7.3-inch Python / $2,000

Rookie Grand-Prize Winner: Kristian Hernandez / 11-foot, 6.5-inch Python / $2,000

Pro Second Prize Winner: Amy Siewe / 10-foot, 7-inch Python / $750

Rookie Second Prize Winner: Dave Mucci / 11-foot, 0.08-inch Python / $750

Active Service Member or Veteran Winner: Dave Mucci (U.S. Air Force) / $1,000

Heaviest Python

Pro Grand Prize Winner: Tom Rahill / 62-pound Python / $2,000

Rookie Grand Prize Winner: Dave Mucci / 49.4-pound Python / $2,000

Pro Second Prize Winner: Dustin Crum / 9-pound Python / $750

Rookie Second Prize Winner: Kristian Hernandez / 1-pound Python / $750

Active Service Member or Veteran Winner: Dave Mucci (U.S. Air Force) / $1,000

Go to FLPythonChallenge.org for more information.