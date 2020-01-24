MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The first major changes in Miami before Super Bowl 54 goes live are about to begin.

Miami-Dade police say expect to see an increased law enforcement presence starting Saturday and through game day. The Coast Guard says people should expect to see changes on Biscayne Bay this weekend.

“Preparation for the Super Bowl has been an all hands on deck evolution,” said US Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian. “We’ve been engaged in interagency preparations at all levels of government and alongside the National Football League.”

The Coast Guard will establish a new security zone beginning at 8 a.m. January 26th-February 3, 2020 that extends from the approximately the Venetian Causeway south all the way to a portion of the Miami River.

“The restrictions there will be vessels moving through the zone will have to do so at a slow, steady speed,” said Burdian.

Boats will not be allowed to slow down, stop or anchor in the new security zone except in the case of an emergency.

The Coast Guard is bringing in an extra 250 personnel from across the country to handle what they expect to be a surge in boat traffic.