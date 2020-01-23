



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Step into Sottosale Kitchen and Wine on Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street in Miami and you will feel transported into old world Italy. Warm and inviting, this charming eatery is the ninth concept of the Graspa Group.

Founder Graziano Sbroggio says he wants the place to taste and feel traditional Italian.

“Old world food like Mama’s style. We serve pasta in big bowls and everything is to share. We like to call it a convivial table,” Sbroggio said.

The look is rustic and warm, with touches of the chef’s and owner’s hometown pictures on the wall. The wine room is a popular spot as well.

“We have a wine program that’s interesting because it’s wine at a retail price. If you drink it here we charge you an extra 10 dollars, so it’s $10 over retail price,” he said.

Even the name ‘Sottosale” is old world. It means under salt, a way food was preserved in old times.

Back in the kitchen, Chef Ivo Mazzon prepares the many traditional dishes.

The Melazanna Capriccia is lightly fried eggplant, tomato, topped with stracciatella cheese, fresh oregano and crispy basil.

“That’s happiness in a plate right there. It’s light and fresh, it’s comforting,” described CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Most of the food here is comfort food,” Chef Mazzo said.

Speaking of comfort food, there is a classic pizza called “Orto Felice” which has spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, peppers, eggplants and olives.

“The dough is 100 percent semolina flower,” said Chef.

“It’s light and thin and I taste the salt of the olives and sweet of sauce and the cheese is wonderful,” said Petrillo.

Next is Carne Salata, which is thin sliced, cured raw beef with fried sage and polenta topped with lemon and sour orange emulsion.

“We clean and we cut small pieces and then we cure it for 24 hours under kosher salt,” Chef explained.

“That is so special, so unique. It’s not too salty, the meat is so tender and I love that splash of citrus with oil,” said Petrillo.

Up next, Culotte on the Block, which is steak, seared and cured and served over a warm block of salt.

“We have our mix of herbs, rosemary, sage, and fresh oregano,” said Chef.

“Fresh, delicious, and clean,” said Petrillo.

Sottosale Kitchen and Wine, where old world Italy suddenly feels fresh and new again.

It is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

For more info www.sottosalemiami.com