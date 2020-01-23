Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit through the streets of Broward County ended with the arrests of three people on Thursday afternoon.
Chopper 4 was following the pursuit and video showed one man exiting the moving vehicle. That man was taken into custody.
The pursuit was being conducted in the air by a police helicopter and at least one marked police cruiser.
The chase ended near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel when a police vehicle maneuvered behind the truck and forced it to stop.
Another police vehicle could be seen blocking the truck from further movement.
Police officers with guns drawn quickly took the suspects inside the truck into custody.
It is not clear what may have started the chase.
