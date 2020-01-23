



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grab your resume and get hired at a Miami Lakes mega-job fair today.

It will be held at Don Shula’s Hotel, 6842 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from 30 companies will be looking to fill 1,300 positions.

This job fair will have a variety of positions available from top companies including Service Corporation International (SCI), New York Life, Verizon, Barfield, Inc., Albion Staffing, Norwegian Cruise Line, Keiser University, Jiffy Lube, Mercedes Electrical Supply, Cox Media Group, Fanatics, Inc., Military SeaLift Command, DeVry University, Maximus, Inc., Melians Enterprises/McDonald’s, ENS Security, Menin Hospitality, Aflac, Biltmore Hotel, Racetrac, and The Ward Law Group.

If you plan to go, click here to pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”

Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter. When you do meet the recruiter, have an engaging and motivated attitude to make a positive impression

Finally, make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.