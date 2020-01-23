Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami-Dade public school teacher who was accused of sexually battering for students is going to prison.
On Thursday, Wendall Nibbs pleaded guilty to counts of sexual activity with a child. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison, followed by 10-years of sex offender probation.
He’s now legally designated a sexual predator for life.
Nibbs was a former gym teacher at Brownsville Middle School.
According to the arrest reports, the girls said he forced them to have sex at the school, in the girl’s locker room, and at an apartment.
One of the girls said Nibbs may be the father of her child.
Nibbs was first arrested in November 2017 and charged with the sexual battery of a minor.
