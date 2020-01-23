FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s detectives have asked for help in finding an armed man who robbed a convenience store near Fort Lauderdale earlier this month.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released the surveillance video from the robbery which happened January 10th at the 12th Street Food Market.
In the video, just after 10:20 p.m., a man with a gun approaches a clerk who is counting cash from a register.
The robber demands all of the money in the clerk’s hands and then directs him to remove the rest of the money from the register. Once he gets the cash, the armed man ordered the clerk to the ground then left the store.
WATCH: SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF 12TH STREET FOOD MARKET ARMED ROBBERY
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.
You must log in to post a comment.